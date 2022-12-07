Draft US military budget bans military cooperation with Russia for five years

WASHINGTON, December 7. /TASS/. The draft US defense budget (National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023), negotiated by the Armed Services committees of both US Congress chambers, prolongs a ban on military cooperation with Russia for five years and includes a number of other anti-Russian initiatives, according to the final text summary, published by the House Armed Services Committee Tuesday.

"[The Act] extends the prohibition on military-to-military cooperation with Russia for five years," the summary reads.

An extension of the existing ban has been mentioned in US defense budgets for the past several years.

According to the summary, published by the Senate Armed Forces Committee, the bill "makes permanent a ban on the exchange of information related to missile defense systems with Russia."

The bill’s text stipulates that Pentagon employees must hold a "discussion of opportunities and challenges related to reducing India’s reliance on Russian-built weapons and defense systems."

The document also orders the Pentagon to take measures to "reduce reliance on Russian energy" at military sites in Europe, used by the US military.

Earlier, Congress established a bicameral commission to negotiate the details of different draft budgets, prepared by the House and the Senate. Now, the lawmakers will vote for the negotiated document. It is expected to be put to a vote in the House later this week, followed by a vote in the Senate. The final budget bill will then be forwarded to US President Joe Biden for signing.