US draft defense budget for 2023 allocates at least $800 mln for aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, December 7. /TASS/. The draft National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2023, approved by relevant committees of the US Congress earlier in the day, allocates at least $800 million for military aid to Ukraine.

"[The document] includes $800 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which provides support and assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, an increase of $500 million above the budget request [of the White House]," the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee said in its commentary to the document.

The draft also "allows for the replenishment of stocks of comparable ally and partner equipment provided to Ukraine" and "lays out a roadmap to build on the comprehensive Ukraine accountability and end-use monitoring strategies."

Earlier, the Congress established a commission from members of both parliamentary chambers to reconcile varying draft NDAA versions, prepared by the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The document will be put to a vote in both chambers of the US Congress later. The final version will be submitted to US President Joe Biden for signing.