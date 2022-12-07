US to support Ukraine for as long as it takes to restore its sovereignty — diplomat

WASHINGTON, December 7. /TASS/. The government of the United States will support Ukraine for as long as it takes to restore the country's sovereignty, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price has told reporters.

When asked whether Washington would help the Kiev government in its attempts to regain control over territories that had joined Russia, Price replied: "We are going to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes for Ukraine to regain its sovereignty, its independence, its territorial integrity. But the exact dynamics of that, that’s going to be up to the Ukrainian people."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that, in response to a request from the Donbass republics, he made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. He underscored that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukrainian territories, instead planning to demilitarize and denazify the country. In response, the West started introducing sweeping sanctions against Russia and shipping weapons and military vehicles to Kiev already worth tens of billions of dollars at this point.