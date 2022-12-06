Al Jazeera journalist's death was thoroughly investigated — Israeli Defense Ministry chief

TEL AVIV, December 6. /TASS/. The death of Shireen Abu Akleh, a journalist for the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera, has been thoroughly investigated, and the Israeli leadership has already expressed its condolences over the accident, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Tuesday.

"I expressed my condolences after the death of Shireen Abu Akleh. At the same time, we must remember that this was a combat scenario that was thoroughly investigated," the Defense Ministry's press service quoted him as saying.

According to Gantz, the Israeli army adheres to the highest possible moral principles in all combat operations, with the military's primary objective being the protection of Israeli citizens. "No other army adheres to such moral standards as the Israel Defense Forces, and I want to emphasize my full support for all defense structures, commanders and soldiers who protect Israeli citizens," he pointed out.

Commenting on Al Jazeera's decision to file a lawsuit with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israel over the death of Shireen Abu Akleh, the minister noted that the Qatari channel should pay more attention to the fate of journalists in Iran and other troubled areas of the Middle East. "I advise [international] officials and Al Jazeera to go investigate what is happening to reporters in Iran and neighboring regions where Al Jazeera operates," Gantz noted.