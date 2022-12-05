Convicted UK mercenary returns to Ukraine 10 weeks after exchange — report

LONDON, December 5. /TASS/. UK mercenary Shaun Pinner, who previously fought on the Ukrainian side, was captured in Mariupol, sentenced to death in DPR, but was later exchanged, returned back to Ukraine, The Sun reported Monday.

According to the report, the 49-year-old ex-military promised to his mother and his adult son that he will not go back to the front line. However, he said that he would like to help his Ukrainian wife Larisa, who works in a charity. The Sun notes that Pinner departed to Ukraine in less than 10 weeks after his return to England.

Three weeks ago, Aiden Aslin - the second UK mercenary, who suffered the same fate as Pinner - also stated his intent to return to Ukraine. Aslin said he want to become an online reporter, covering the conflict in Ukraine.