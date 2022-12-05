Ukrainian national power company reports emergency power outages

KIEV, December 5. /TASS/. Ukraine is experiencing emergency power outages due to damage to energy infrastructure, the national provider Ukrenergo said Monday.

"There have been hits on energy infrastructure objects and corresponding power outages," the company said, without disclosing what regions experience outages in particular.

Meanwhile, Krivoy Rog Mayor Alexander Vilkul warned that large-scale outages are possible.

"Krivoy Rog. Damage has been sustained by the national energy infrastructure. Large-scale power outages possible," he said on Telegram channel.

Earlier on Monday, air raid warning has been declared across the entire Ukraine and still remains in effect. The media reported explosions in a number of regions and cities.