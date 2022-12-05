Azerbaijan ready for immediate settlement of conflict with Armenia — top diplomat

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani side wants to settle the conflict with Armenia as soon as possible, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday after talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

"The Azerbaijani side is primed and ready for this matter to be settled as soon as possible, when we speak about the peace treaty," he told a news conference when asked about the prospects for the signing of a peace treaty with Armenia.

Russia has acted as a mediator between Baku and Yerevan more than once. It hosted talks between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. A statement on the cessation of combat operations in Nagorno-Karabakh was adopted in November 2020 with Moscow’s mediation. After a three-party meeting in the Kremlin in January 2021, the sides signed a joint statement on new infrastructure projects in Karabakh.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders have had two rounds of talks. They met on October 6 in Prague and on October 31 in Sochi.