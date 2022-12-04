Yerevan called мisinformation Baku's statement about shelling at the border

YEREVAN, December 4. /TASS/. Armenia’s Defense Ministry branded as misinformation a statement by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on the Armenian side opening fire on Azerbaijan’s positions published earlier on Sunday.

"The statement published by Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry that the units of Armenia’s armed forces at 03:50 (02:50 Moscow time) on December 4 opened fire on Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is another instance of misinformation," a statement by the military agency’s press service said.