West’s anti-Iranian claims aimed at justifying arms supplies to Kiev — Tehran

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. By accusing Iran of supplying weapons to Russia, Western powers try to justify their own arms deliveries to the Kiev government, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during a phone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"Accusations of delivering weapons to Russia are baseless. Those accusations are being put forward in order to legitimize Western arms deliveries to Ukraine," the Iranian Foreign Ministry quoted the minister as saying in a statement, posted on its Telegram channel.

According to Abdollahian, Tehran opposes arms deliveries to all sides of the conflict, because in its opinion it would only increase "human and material losses on both sides."

Speaking about causes of the Ukrainian crisis, the Iranian top diplomat said it is "rooted in NATO’s erroneous policy of eastward expansion."

In August, The Washington Post published an article alleging that Iran was delivering drones to Russia. Subsequently, similar statements were made by US administration officials. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov then dismissed such claims as fake news.

Peskov said he has no information about any purchases of Iranian drones by Russia, adding that the question should be referred to the Russian Defense Ministry. He emphasized that Russia was using only domestically produced drones.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in late September that his country was not supporting any party to the Ukrainian conflict and opposed arms deliveries to both Kiev and Moscow.