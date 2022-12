KIEV, December 3. /TASS/. Blasts were heard late on Friday in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye, the Strana news portal reported.

Details of the incident are unkonown. An air raid warning was declared in the city. Authorities ask residents to remain in shelters.

Kiev lost control of around 72-73% of the Zaporozhye Region when Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. However, Ukrainian troops still control the region’s largest city, Zaporozhye.