IAEA chief points to progress regarding safety of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

ROME, December 2. /TASS/. Serious progress has been made in efforts to ensure the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said in an interview with Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper, published on Friday.

"The parties have agreed on specific basic principles, which primarily concern security. It means that there should be no attacks from and at the facility," Grossi noted.

According to him, it’s important "to refrain from manipulating the situation in favor of any of the parties."

In addition, the IAEA boss hoped that a solution would be found before the end of the year. He also did not rule out that he would once again meet with Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine in the near future.

"Our goal is to prevent a nuclear accident. But it’s not our task to figure out who is responsible [for the shelling attacks]. It’s crucial for me to prevent incidents and reach an agreement instead of making judgements," Grossi added.