Ukrainian embassies in two countries received letters with threats — minister

KIEV, December 1. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian embassies have received letters with threats, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Thursday, the Ukrinform news service reported.

"In addition to what happened in Madrid on Wednesday, there were other disturbing events, unrelated to explosives, but related to the sending of very specific threats to Ukrainian embassies," he is quoted as saying by the news service. He said two embassies were affected.

Kuleba didn’t say what kind of threats were received by embassy staff, as well as the countries where these diplomatic missions are located, saying only that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry "will soon come out with an official comment on this matter." According to the foreign minister, given all these events, "there is an exact reason to assert that a deliberate large-scale campaign is taking place."

On Wednesday, an explosion occurred at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid. A letter containing an improvised bomb and addressed to the ambassador was opened by an embassy official. He suffered a slight injury to his right hand and sought medical attention in a Madrid hospital on his own. The Spanish government treat the incident as a terrorist attack. It was later reported that similar envelopes were found at the air base in the city of Torrejуn de Ardoz and at the Spanish arms company Instalaza. The security service of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also intercepted a similar envelope addressed to the official. A parcel with an explosive device was intercepted at the US Embassy in Madrid today.