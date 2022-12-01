‘Negotiations save lives’: Hungarian minister opposes sending lethal weapons to Ukraine

BERLIN, December 1. /TASS/. Hungary is steadfastly sticking to the position of not sending lethal weapons to Ukraine, Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said Thursday, adding that it is necessary to return to the negotiating table and settle the conflict as soon as possible.

"Hungary unwaveringly adheres to its position of not shipping lethal weapons to Ukraine," Szalay-Bobrovniczky said, stressing that Budapest’s reasoning here is to protect the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine. The defense chief underscored that the Central European country provides comprehensive aid to Kiev and supports "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders."

"With that said, we are seriously concerned over the possibility of further escalation," he maintained, adding that it is necessary to prevent NATO from becoming a direct party to the conflict in Ukraine.

In addition, the Hungarian defense minister called for a prompt return to the negotiation table in order to settle the conflict.

"Negotiations save lives," he concluded.