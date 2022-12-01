Parcel with explosive device intercepted at US embassy in Madrid — TV

MADRID, December 1. /TASS/. A parcel with an explosive device was intercepted at the US embassy in Madrid, the Spanish La Sexta TV channel reported on Thursday, citing sources in the Spanish police.

"A parcel with an explosive device was intercepted at the US embassy in Madrid. The police cordoned off the area and initiated an anti-terrorism protocol," the TV channel reported. The police confirmed the information.

There was an explosion at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid around 1 p.m. local time (3 p.m. Moscow time) on Wednesday. An envelope with a homemade bomb addressed to the ambassador was opened by an embassy employee. He sustained a minor wound to his right arm and sought medical help at the hospital on his own.

Similar envelopes were also found at the Torrejon Air Base and the Spanish weapons company Instalaza. The Spanish prime minister's security service also intercepted a similar envelope addressed to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.