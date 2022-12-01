Cuban parliament chief appreciates Russia’s support against US media campaign

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Havana appreciates Moscow’s support against the media campaign that Washington has been waging in an attempt to destabilize the situation in Cuba, President of Cuba’s National Assembly of People's Power Esteban Lazo Hernandez said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

"We appreciate all of [Russia’s] support against the vicious media campaign that Washington is waging to destabilize the domestic situation in the country and provoke a social upheaval," he pointed out.

The Cuban parliament chief also thanked Russia for its consistent condemnation of moves to list Cuba as a country that, according to Washington, allegedly sponsors international terrorism, as well as for its rejection of the US trade and economic blockade of the Caribbean nation.

The United States severed diplomatic ties with Cuba in 1961 in response to the nationalization of American property on the island. Washington later announced a trade and economic embargo on the country. The UN General Assembly passed a resolution on November 3, calling on the US to end the 60-year trade and economic blockade of Cuba. The resolution was supported by 185 countries, including Russia, and opposed by Israel and the United States, with Brazil and Ukraine abstaining. The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling on the US to lift the embargo on Cuba for the 30th time. On November 16, Russia’s Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) passed a statement highlighting the need to end the US economic, trade and financial blockade of Cuba.