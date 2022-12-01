Poll reveals proportion of Moldovans ready to join NATO

CHISINAU, December 1. /TASS/. The majority of Moldovans oppose the country’s accession to NATO, according to a survey conducted by CBS-Research sociological research center commissioned by the Moldovan Institute for Public Policy.

"If a referendum on Moldova's accession to NATO was to be held next Sunday, 22.4% of those polled would support membership in the bloc. At the same time, 54.5% of the respondents think that the country should not join the bloc, another 23.1% of those polled answered that they could not decide or ignored the question," the pollsters said at a briefing in Chisinau on Thursday. The poll was conducted in November with a sample of 1,132 participants, with a margin of error of 3%.

Moldova interacts with NATO through an individual partnership plan. The bloc’s information center also operates in Chisinau, and a NATO liaison office opened there in December 2017. As Foreign Minister Nicolae Popescu said, the neutral status should not hinder security cooperation with other countries. Earlier, President Maia Sandu also expressed interest in NATO support for reforming the country and the modernization of the Moldovan army. This position is supported by other pro-European politicians, who believe that the status of neutrality was "imposed" on Moldova after the Transnistrian conflict and should not hinder cooperation. The opposition criticizes the intensification of cooperation with NATO.