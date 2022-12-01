Turkey believes negotiated settlement in Ukraine realistic — top diplomat

WARSAW, December 1. /TASS/. Turkey considers a negotiated settlement of the situation in Ukraine realistic if diplomacy is given a chance, the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, speaking at the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting.

"A negotiated settlement is possible if diplomacy is given a chance. Of course, it has to be a just peace for Ukraine," the Turkish top diplomat said.

According to Cavusoglu, Turkey "will continue to actively support the OSCE because there is no other platform as inclusive." He also thanked his Polish counterparts for support of Ankara's initiatives to achieve consensus among all OSCE members.

The two-day 29th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council kicked off on Thursday in Lodz. Polish Foreign Ministry refused to allow a Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to enter the country. The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed this decision as unprecedented and provocative, and said that Poland’s actions were incompatible with its status as chair of the organization.