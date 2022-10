BELGRADE, October 3. /TASS/. Zeljka Cvijanovic, the current president of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska, on Monday said she won the elections for the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina presidency.

She made the statement in a speech from the headquarters of her party, the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats.

"We decided to go out to the people with confirmed results," Cvijanovic said. "I will defend the interests of the Republika Srpska, as I have done before in other posts.".