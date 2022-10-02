General election in Bosnia and Herzegovina over — Central Electoral Commission

BELGRADE, October 2. /TASS/. The general election in Bosnia and Herzegovina ended at 19:00 (local time, 20:00 Moscow time), the BiH Central Electoral Commission announced Sunday.

The vast majority of about 5,900 voting stations closed, but the vote continued on some, where the process was interrupted by various incidents, or that opened with delay.

The outcome will become known after midnight, and the final results must be announced before November 1, according to law.

The voters from the two entities (regions) - Republika Srpska (RS) and Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH), as well as the district of Brcko - voted for the three members of the Presidency (the collective head of state), President and two Vice Presidents of Republika Srpska, 42 BS lawmakers and 98 FBiH lawmakers.

The election involved a total of 90 parties, 38 coalitions and 17 independent candidates. Over 3.3 million people are eligible to vote in BiH. Over 60,000 people were registered as observers.

This is the ninth general election since the 1992 declaration of independence of BiH.