BERLIN, October 2. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry, DPA reported Sunday citing the Ministry.

According to the report, this is the reaction of the German government to the accession of four new regions to Russia. The Russian envoy is expected to arrive to the Ministry "shortly," the report says.

TASS has been unable to obtain commentary from the Russian Embassy or the German Foreign Ministry yet.