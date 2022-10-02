US to support Ukraine regardless of development of the conflict — Defense Secretary

NEW YORK, October 2. /TASS/. The US will continue supporting Ukraine regardless of how the conflict develops, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in an interview for CNN published Sunday.

Austin refrained from making any predictions as to how the situation around Ukraine will develop, but noted that the US sees "a kind of change in the battlefield dynamics."

The US will "continue to provide security assistance to the Ukrainians for as long as it takes," regardless of how the conflict unfolds, Austin said.