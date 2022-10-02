Ten air blasts heard in Novaya Kakhovka, air defense operates — city administration

TASS, October 2. An air-raid alarm has been declared in Novaya Kakhovka, in the Kherson Region, and an air defense system is operating, the city administration reported on Sunday on its Telegram channel.

"05:00. In Novaya Kakhovka air-raid siren are on again. The first. Air defense system works: about ten air blasts were heard," the message said.

The Ukrainian armed forces are shelling several settlements in the Kherson Region, including Novaya Kakhovka. Schools and social infrastructure were destroyed, and residential buildings were damaged.