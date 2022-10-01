IAEA chief expected to visit Moscow, Kiev next week — Reuters

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi may visit Russia and Ukraine next week, Reuters reported on Saturday citing the organization’s statement.

"Director General Grossi continues his consultations and other efforts aimed at agreeing and implementing a nuclear safety and security zone around the ZNPP (the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - TASS) as soon as possible. He is expected to travel to Kyiv and Moscow next week," it cited the document as saying.

On Friday, the IAEA reported a mine explosion which damaged a low-voltage electric cable near the nuclear facility. This impaired an electric transformer but did not impact the operation of safety systems. Grossi expressed deep concern over the multiple explosions of landmines this week near the nuclear power station in the area which has been frequently shelled over the past months.

On September 21, Grossi said that he held a number of meetings on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, including with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Ukrainian top diplomat Dmitry Kuleba and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the creation of a safety and security zone around the nuclear plant. He also met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. Additionally, the IAEA secretary general reported that the agency was planning to expand its mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear plant in the near future. According to him, the mission was performing well despite the complexity of the situation.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located in Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. In early September, the nuclear facility was visited by the IAEA’s mission led by Grossi. After the mission left the nuclear power plant, two IAEA employees stayed behind as observers. Later, the IAEA published a report urging the creation of a security zone around the nuclear facility to prevent accidents caused by military action.