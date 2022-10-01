Over 3,600 Russians included in Ukrainian sanctions list

KIEV, October 1. /TASS/. Restrictive measures that the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine recommended to the country’s authorities involve more than 3,600 Russians, Ukraine’s Economy Ministry reported on Saturday.

The agency noted that the list included Russia’s highest authorities and their relatives and inner circle, the command of Russia’s Armed Forces, regional leaders, major entrepreneurs and actors. Crimean, DPR and LPR officials are mentioned separately. The restrictions are also introduced against international observers who monitored the recent referendum.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky reported that new sanctions would be introduced against several thousand Russian legal entities and private individuals as well as against the organizers of the referendums in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions. He pointed out that the list was "indeed extensive" and would include "rather famous names.".