Crew-5 mission team with cosmonaut Kikina arrives at Kennedy Space Center - NASA

NEW YORK, October 1. /TASS/. A team of the Crew-5 mission with Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina arrived at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday with their departure for the International Space Station (ISS) on the Crew Dragon spaceship scheduled for October 5, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the United States reported on its website.

The crew also includes NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada and JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata. Kikina is the first Russian cosmonaut to participate in the program of cross-flights between NASA and Roscosmos.

On July 15, Roscosmos reported that it signed an agreement on joint cross-flights to the ISS with NASA which involves three flights of Russian cosmonauts on the US Crew Dragon.