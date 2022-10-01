White House official says diplomatic solution in Ukraine possible only based on UN Charter

WASHINGTON, October 1. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden believes that a diplomatic solution in Ukraine is possible only according to the basic terms of the UN Charter, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters at a briefing.

When asked to comment on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s remark that Kiev "was ready to launch dialogue with Russia, but with another president of Russia," Sullivan said: "I don't know the context of the statement, unfortunately. So I can't answer it in the characterization you’ve just provided."

"What I will say is that President Biden believes that a diplomatic solution in Ukraine is possible. But it is only possible according to the basic terms of the UN Charter that everybody signed up to. That's what he said in his UN speech last week. He continues to believe that quite strongly and in his conversations with President Zelensky they've been of the same mind on that point," the White House advisor noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a ceremony of accepting the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions into Russia that Moscow was ready to resume talks with Kiev but would not discuss the choice that the people in those regions had made.