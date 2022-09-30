Armenian PM calls for separating Karabakh status from peace treaty with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, September 30. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called for negotiating the status of Nagorno-Karabakh should separately from the issue of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijanx.

"One of the approaches is that a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be separated from the Nagorno-Karabakh problem. The peace treaty may or may not have references to the status of Nagorno-Karabakh," he said in an interview with Armenia’s Public TV on Friday. "We think that Armenia and Azerbaijan must recognize each other’s territorial integrity and the people of Artsakh (Armenia’s name for Nagorno-Karabakh - TASS) should be the key beneficiary in the discussion of the Artsakh issue."

In his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September 23, Pashinyan said that the recognition of Armenia’s integrity by Azerbaijan will facilitate the signing of a peace treaty by the sides. He stressed that one of the key factors of regional stability is a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, with the rights and security of Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh being guaranteed.

The Armenian defense ministry said on September 13 that shortly after midnight Azerbaijani troops had opened intense fire from artillery systems, heavy machineguns, and firearms at the settlements of Goris, Sotk, and Jemruk. According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, 105 Armenian soldiers were killed.