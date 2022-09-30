Armenian PM doesn’t rule out more provocations on border with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, September 30. /TASS/. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is stably tense, with new provocations being possible, bearing in mind Azerbaijan’s aggressive rhetoric, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday.

"The situation on the border is stably tense and this tension stays in place. Taking into account Azerbaijan’s aggressive and militarist rhetoric, I don’t rule out more provocations," he said in an interview with Armenia’s Public TV.

The Armenian defense ministry said on September 13 that shortly after midnight Azerbaijani troops had opened intense fire from artillery systems, heavy machineguns, and firearms at the settlements of Goris, Sotk, and Jemruk. According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, 105 Armenian soldiers were killed.