Stoltenberg avoided answering if alliance ready to review Ukraine’s membership application

BRUSSELS, September 30. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg avoided answering a direct question from reporters if the alliance is ready to review Ukraine’s membership application.

According to Stoltenberg, "every democracy in Europe has the right to apply for NATO membership, and NATO allies respect that right."

"And we have stated, again and again that NATO’s door remains open and we have demonstrated that over the last years," he said during a press conference in Brussels Friday.

At the same time, he noted that there is a procedure for admission of new NATO member states, which stipulates that this decision must be supported by all NATO member states unanimously.