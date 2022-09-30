Blast in Kabul leaves at least 20 killed, 35 injured — TV

CAIRO, September 30. /TASS/. At least 20 people were killed and 35 more wounded in a blast at an education center in western Kabul, Al Jazeera reported on Friday.

An official at the interim Afghan government formed by the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) told the television channel that a suicide bomber was behind the blast.

Ariana News television reported earlier, citing sources, that a blast rocked the Kaj education center in western Kabul. According to the TV channel, spokesman for the Interior Ministry in the Taliban government Abdul Nafi Tahora has confirmed the reports about the blast. Security forces have arrived on the scene of the incident.

In recent months, a number of explosions, armed attacks and shootouts were reported in a range of Afghan provinces, including the area around the country’s capital, in which both Taliban supporters and civilians were killed. The Islamic State - Khorasan Province, an affiliate of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for most of the incidents.