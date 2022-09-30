Situation in Krasny Liman zone to be reversed soon — DPR leader

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The allied forces will soon reverse the situation near the city of Krasny Liman, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Thursday.

"The area of Krasny Liman is the most difficult one. Nevertheless, our fighters of the allied forces are holding their ground, and, given that reinforcements are about to arrive, the situation will reverse soon," he said in a video address on his Telegram channel.

"The [situation in the] Ugledar area is also difficult, but nevertheless there have been advancements in some zones," the DPR leader added.

He also noted certain successes made in the Pesok area.