Montenegro expels nearly entire Russian embassy — diplomats

BELGRADE, September 30. /TASS/. Montenegro has expelled nearly all diplomatic staff members of the Russian embassy to the Balkan country, the embassy told a TASS correspondent on Thursday.

"We confirm the fact of the expulsion. Nearly all of the embassy’s diplomatic staff members have been expelled. Due to the Montenegrin government’s hostile actions against the personnel of the Russian embassy, the work of its consular department is suspended for an indefinite period starting from September 30, 2022," TASS has learned.

On Thursday, the Vijesti portal reported that several Montenegrin citizens had been detained in the capital Podgorica on the suspicion of allegedly working for Russian special services. It is alleged that one of the detainees is an employee of the state administration, who "has worked for Russian special services" for more than ten years. Montenegro’s Special Prosecutor's Office has denied the detentions but confirmed that searches had been made. The police reportedly searched the apartments of a number of citizens "suspected of creating a criminal organization and espionage."

Later, Montenegro’s acting Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic confirmed both searches and detentions in the capital.