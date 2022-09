MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency is organizing deliveries of equipment to Ukraine in an effort to help to ensure nuclear safety in the country, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement quoted the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi as saying that equipment donated by Sweden was delivered on September 28, while items procured by the he IAEA with support from France and the US are arriving in the next few days.