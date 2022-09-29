Erdogan calls to give ‘one more chance’ to talks for settlement in Ukraine — statement

ANKARA, September 29. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin Thursday, during which the sides discussed perspectives of settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Erdogan’s administration announced after the call.

"President Erdogan called on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to give one more chance to negotiations and stated his readiness to play a mediation role in this process," the statement says.

The administration noted that "tension-reducing measures are necessary" to ensure "more positive events."

"In this regard, the Turkish leader said that he expects corresponding steps facilitating this process - in particular, on the issue of accession of a number of regions of Ukraine to Russia," the statement reads.

In addition, Erdogan expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the work on exchange of POWs between Russia and Ukraine, "which has been going on for a long time," as well as the realization of the joint mechanism on implementation of the July 22 Istanbul agreements on export of grain from Ukraine. In this regard, the Turkish leader advocated prolongation of the grain deal and unobstructed export of fertilizer from Russia.

"President Erdogan also noted that prolongation of the [grain export] mechanism, which expires in November, meets everyone’s interest. He underscored that the work on unobstructed export of fertilizer and grain from Russia continues," the statement says.