IAEA mission made it possible to get true picture from ZNPP — Russian envoy

VIENNA, September 29. /TASS/. The IAEA mission's visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has made it possible to get more objective information about the situation at the power plant, and it did take place despite attempts to prevent its dispatch, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told the 66th Session of the IAEA General Conference on Thursday.

"We welcome the fact that with our active assistance, the IAEA mission was able to visit the Zaporozhye NPP. It was not easy, there were too many people who tried to impede the visit," he said. "Now we have started to get more objective information about the state of things at the plant," Ulyanov stated. Nevertheless, "attempts are being made to interpret even the report of the director general in some strange way, looking for something in it that is not there," the diplomat noted.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, located near the city of Energodar, is currently controlled by Russian forces. The facility has been regularly shelled by Ukrainian armed forces of late. In early September, an IAEA mission led by Director General Rafael Grossi visited the station. Later, the Agency published a report calling for the establishment of a protection zone around the power plant in order to prevent a nuclear disaster caused by the ongoing hostilities.