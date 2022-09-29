Three blasts near Zaporozhye NPP might have been caused by animals – IAEA

VIENNA, September 29. /TASS/. Three mine explosions near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant might have been caused by animals, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday.

"At 6am this morning local time, one landmine exploded about 50 metres outside the ZNPP’s plant perimeter fence," it said. "It was also confirmed that the two explosions yesterday morning were also likely caused by animals moving in an area with mines outside the fence."

The IAEA reported on Tuesday that explosions had occurred near a channel feeding water from a dam lake to the plant’s cooling system. The cause of the explosions was unclear. No serious damage was reported, but for broken windows at the reactor turbine hall.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. Ukrainian troops have been regularly shelling the Zaporozhye NPP in recent time. A mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), led by its Director General Rafael Grossi, visited the plant in early September. Two agency employees remained at the nuclear plant as observers after the mission departed. In its report issued after the visit, the IAEA called for the immediate establishment of a safety zone around the Zaporozhye plant to prevent a possible "nuclear incident" triggered hostilities.