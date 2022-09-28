Abkhazia cares little about Georgia’s reaction to Lukashenko’s visit – top diplomat

SUKHUM, September 29. /TASS/. Abkhazia considers Belarus as a major sphere of its foreign policy and cares little about Georgia’s reaction to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s visit to Abkhazia, Abkhazian Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba said on Wednesday, commenting on Georgia’s protests over this visit.

"Abkhazia is an independent state, a legal entity under international law and a geopolitical reality. We consider Belarus as a major aspect of our foreign policy. They are our friends. We care little about third country’s, for instance, Georgia’s, reaction to this visit," he said.

Lukashenko visited Abkhazia on Wednesday. He met with Abkhazian President ASslan Bzhania in Pitsunda. Following this visit, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili accused the Belarusian leader of violating bilateral relations and international law. The Belarusian ambassador to Georgia was summoned to that country’s foreign ministry. Meanwhile, Georgian Defense Minister Dzhuansher Burchuladze warned countries’ leaders against following Lukashenko’s lead and called on them not to visit Abkhazia.