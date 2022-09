KHERSON, September 29. /TASS/. Eight rocket blasts were heard in the sky over the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region, the city’s military-civilian administration said on Thursday.

"The air raid sirens were again heard in Novaya Kakhovka at 00:28 local time. The first one on September 29. The air defense system is working: there were eight aerial explosions," it wrote on its Telegram channel.