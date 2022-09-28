Erdogan plans to discuss perspectives of Ukrainian settlement with Putin Thursday

ANKARA, September 28. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Wednesday that he plans to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin Thursday and discuss perspectives of settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

"I expect, if I everything goes well, to discuss the issue of settlement of the Ukrainian crisis with dear Mr. Putin Thursday. I’m not pessimistic. However, it would be naive to expect a positive outcome immediately. The referendums that took place in four Ukrainian cities create problems [in regards to the settlement], but everything could be resolved diplomatically. A similar situation emerged in 2014 with the Crimean example; back then, we’ve achieved nothing," the Turkish leader told CNN Turk.