Hryvnia will be out of circulation in Zaporozhye region before year’s end — official

MELITOPOL, September 28. /TASS/. The hryvnia will be completely out of circulation in the Zaporozhye region before the end of the year, Vladimir Rogov, chair of the We Are Together with Russia movement, told TASS on Wednesday.

"This is not even a medium-term matter, but a short-term and very short-term one at that. Therefore, everyone is trying to give change to each other in hryvnias to get rid of it, and the currency will be history in the near future. Everything is clear: within this time frame - before the end of the year - the hryvnia should be completely out of circulation," he said.

Back in July, Rogov said that, according to forecasts by the regional authorities, the ruble-to-hryvnia exchange rate could equalize within 1.5-2 months, after which the hryvnia will begin to completely go out of circulation.

Currently, the region has a dual-currency exchange system, but there has been an increased demand for rubles. On September 5, the authorities of the Zaporozhye region set the rate at 1.25 rubles per Ukrainian hryvnia. Earlier, the rate was 1.5 rubles per hryvnia, established on June 25.

In mid-September, Rogov said that "the decline in the hryvnia supply is proceeding rapidly." He explained that people "are trying to get rid of it, because it depreciates every day."