DPRK launches two short-range missiles from Pyongyang — report

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang direction, Yonhap reported Wednesday citing South Korean military.

According to the report, the missiles were launched between 18:10 and 18:20 (local time) towards the Sea of Japan.

The missiles travelled for about 360 kilometers at an altitude of about 30 kilometers, reaching speed of Mach 6, South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff reported.

According to the Japanese side, the first missile travelled up to 350 kilometers, while the second missile travelled up to 300 kilometers, flying at altitude of up to 50 kilometers. Both missiles fell outside of the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

Since the beginning of this year, North Korea carried out over 10 weapon tests. The last one took place on September 25. Back then, the missile travelled for about 400 kilometers and reached the maximum altitude of 50 kilometers.