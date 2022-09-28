Attempts to compare Taiwan to Ukraine are political manipulation, China warns

BEIJING, September 28. /TASS/. China considers attempts to draw parallels between the Taiwan issue and the Ukrainian crisis a political manipulation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory and the Taiwan question is purely China’s internal affair. The Taiwan question and the Ukraine issue are different in nature and there can be no comparison at all," the Chinese diplomat said at a regular press conference on Wednesday, when asked by a Western reporter if Beijing’s position on Ukraine would send a warning to separatists in Taiwan. "Anyone who attempts to insinuate that the Ukraine issue is similar to the Taiwan question is invariably driven by ulterior motives."

Wan warned that anyone who would want to exploit the Ukrainian issue and find a pretext for "Taiwan independence" would end up nowhere.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Since then, the island has retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China which existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. Beijing considers Taiwan one of the provinces of the People’s Republic of China, and this position is backed by numerous countries, including Russia.