Serbia vows to maintain course of not imposing sanctions on Russia, says PM

BELGRADE, September 28. /TASS/. Serbia has not imposed sanctions against Russia and does not want to do so, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Wednesday after talks with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, according to the prime minister's press briefing which was broadcast live by the Serbian Tanjug news agency.

"At these political meetings, including with [Japanese Prime Minister Fumio] Kishida, sometimes it seems as if we never departed from Europe. The topic of Ukraine is so persistent at these meetings and [everyone is] so interested in Serbia's position on this issue... Whether or not we will impose sanctions against Russia, and how come we haven't yet? This is a good chance to explain Serbia’s principled position once again <...>. Our position is not neutral: we joined the UN declaration (General Assembly resolution - TASS) and condemned the aggression against Ukraine, our Foreign Ministry said that we do not recognize the referendums, the only difference is that we have not imposed sanctions against Russia and do not want them," Brnabic specified.

Earlier, in an address to the nation after the Security Council meeting, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Serbia supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but would not impose sanctions on Russia. By April 6, according to Serbia's Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, 86 companies owned by Russians or with Russian participation, as well as 202 individual entrepreneurs had registered their businesses in Serbia due to Western sanctions against Russia.