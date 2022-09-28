No plans for meeting between Putin, IAEA chief Grossi — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans for a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, a meeting with Putin has not been planned," he said replying to a question by TASS.

The Kremlin official noted that Grossi’s visit to Russia is being planned along the lines of the Foreign Ministry and recommended to address that agency for information.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the 66th annual session of the IAEA General Conference, Grossi told TASS that he was planning to visit Russia and Ukraine later this week to continue talks on the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Commenting on negotiations about creating a security zone around the nuclear facility, the IAEA director general noted that there was certain progress.