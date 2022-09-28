US to announce new military aid to Ukraine on Wednesday — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, September 28. /TASS/. The United States will announce another $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine on September 28, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The aid under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) would enable Kiev to buy weapons and military hardware from US defense contractors, the people told Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg, this would bring Washington’s total security aid to Kiev to $16 billion since January 2021, the bulk of which has been coming since February 24.

Reuters said the package would also include HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, anti-drone and radar systems, as well as components.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a decision on February 24 to carry out a special military operation in response to a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. The West retaliated with numerous wide-ranging sanctions against Russia. Western countries have been supplying arms and military equipment to Kiev worth billions of dollars at this stage.