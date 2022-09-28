EU does not recognize results of referenda in Donbass, Zaporozhye, Kherson – official

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. European Council President Charles Michel said the European Union would not recognize the results of referendums in the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR), as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

"Sham referenda. Sham results. We recognize neither," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Last week, the leadership of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as well as the liberated Kherson and Zaporozhye regions made a decision to hold referendums on joining Russia. All the four regions held the vote on September 23-27. According to the final results of the DPR referendum, a total of 99.23% of the republic’s residents have voted in favor of joining Russia (turnout 98.2%). In LPR, 98.42% of voters supported the move, with the turnout estimated at 94.15%. Zaporozhye Region reported the turnout of 85%, with 93.11% of voters voting in support of reunification with Russia. The Kherson region saw the turnout of 78.86%, and 87.05% of voters approved seceding from Ukraine and becoming a part of Russia.