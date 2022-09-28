Ukrainian troops use HIMARS systems to shell Lisichansk – authorities

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine shelled the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) city of Lisichansk on Wednesday, using US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"At 00:20 [Moscow time], shelling by Ukrainian armed formations was registered, involving HIMARS MLRS (four rockets)," the statement says.

Damage and casualties are now being assessed.

The Ukrainian military intensified their shelling of the LPR territory as the republic was voting in a referendum on accession to Russia on September 23-27. According to the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, a total of 17 Ukrainian shelling attacks were registered in the reported period. As a result, three civilians were killed and 12 injured. A total of 35 houses in seven residential areas were damaged. When the vote was over on Tuesday, Kiev troops shelled Bryanka, killing three people and injuring five.