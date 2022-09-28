DPR’s future actions to be based on assumption that it is about to join Russia – leader

DONETSK, September 28. /TASS/. In their ongoing standoff with the Kiev government’s forces, the servicemen of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) will act keeping in mind that the republic has practically become a part of Russia, DPR leader Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday.

"Our future actions are absolutely simple: we will be winning now, taking the new realities into account, given that we have practically become a part of the Russian Federation," he told reporters after the referendum’s results were announced.

In his words, the situation along the line of contact in the DPR remains tense.

"Over those past five days, the enemy attempted to inflict as much damage as possible and to thwart the referendum. We were shelled, and most notably, heavy artillery was used to fire lots of projectiles, including HIMARS systems," he said. "But this did not prevent our residents from casting their ballots, and we can see the result now."

Last week, the leadership of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as well as the liberated Kherson and Zaporozhye regions made a decision to hold referendums on joining Russia. All the four regions held the vote on September 23-27. According to the final results of the DPR referendum, a total of 99.23% of the republic’s residents have voted in favor of joining Russia.