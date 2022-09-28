US plans to put forward draft UN Security Council resolution on referendums

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. The United States plans to put forward a draft UN Security Council resolution in the coming days, regarding referendums in the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR), as well as in the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, the country’s UN envoy said.

"Our plan is to take a vote to the resolution <…>, if not late this week, early next week," the US envoy to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters on Tuesday.

The United States and Albania have initiated a draft UN Security Council resolution on the referendums on the accession to Russia in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. Washington plans to bring the issue before the UN General Assembly if the UN Security Council fails to reach consensus on the matter.