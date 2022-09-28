98.42% of voters in LPR support its accession to Russia – CEC

LUGANSK, September 28. /TASS/. A total of 98.42% of voters in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) supported its accession to Russia, the republic’s Central Eelection Commission (CEC) said on Tuesday after counting 100% of protocols.

According to the LPR CEC chairperson Yelena Kravchenko, more than 1.6 million people answered the referendum’s question in the affirmative. "A total of 1,636,302 voters answered "yes" to the question "Do you support the accession of the Lugansk People’s Republic to Russia as its constituent region?" As many as 16,555 participants in the referendum answered "no." The referendum is considered valid," she said.